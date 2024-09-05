AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Georgia high school shooting: What we know about the four victims

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Flowers are laid ou as students and faculty as well as community members gather for a vigil after a shooting at Apalachee High School on September 4, 2024 in Winder, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

(WINDER, Ga.) — A Georgia community is in mourning after two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Another nine victims were taken to hospitals with injuries, but are all expected to survive, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey.

The suspect, a 14-year-old student, is in custody and will be tried as an adult, the GBI said.

Hosey identified the four victims Wednesday evening, whose ages ranged from 14 to 53 years old. Here is what we know about the four victims killed:

Mason Schermerhorn

Mason Schermerhorn was a 14-year-old student at the high school, according to the GBI.

Christian Angulo

Christian Angulo was a 14-year-old student at the high school, according to the GBI.

Richard Aspinwall

Richard Aspinwall was a 39-year-old teacher at Apalachee High School, according to the GBI.

Aspinwall was a math teacher who also coached football as the defensive coordinator, according to the school’s website.

Christina Irimie

Christina Irimie was a 53-year-old math teacher at Apalachee High School, according to the GBI.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%