Georgia police, DEA seize 855 pounds of crystal meth from storage unit

todayMarch 5, 2024

Clayton County Police Department

(NEW YORK) — Law enforcement in Georgia said they seized hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine after discovering it in a storage unit.

The Clayton County Police Department confirmed Tuesday, alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration, it had recovered 855 pounds of crystal meth. The drugs were recovered on Monday, police said.

The drugs were found in a storage unit located in a storage facility on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, Georgia. Authorities didn’t provide further details on the seizure.

The street value of the drugs was estimated by authorities to be worth $1.5 million.

Authorities released a photo of officers and DEA agents standing behind the drugs, much of them stored in plastic food storage containers with colored lids.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

