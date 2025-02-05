Get a ‘Taste’ of Brett Young’s upcoming song

A new track from Brett Young is dropping on Friday.

“Tastes Like You” is the title of Brett’s new song, and you can hear a snippet of it now on social media.

Based on the clip shared, it sounds like an uptempo heartbreak number that finds a forlorn individual trying to get over his ex.

“Why do I/ Go there with somebody new/ Can’t even have a drink or two/ It doesn’t matter what I do/ It still tastes like you,” Brett sings.

You can hear the full preview of “Tastes Like You” on Brett’s social platform X.