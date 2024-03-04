AD
Buck Country Music News

Get brunch-ready with Martina McBride

todayMarch 4, 2024

Hosting an upcoming brunch or looking for a new mouthwatering brunch meal? Martina McBride‘s got you covered.

The “Independence Day” singer has shared her baked French toast with pecan crumble and blackberry-maple syrup recipe.

In terms of ingredients, you’ll need items such as one challah loaf, eggs, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, pecans and whole milk.

“This is a decadent dish that is perfect for brunch with friends or family. I always get requests for this recipe!” Martina shares on Instagram. “You can make the crumble and syrup a day ahead. Just store the pecan crumble [mixture] in an airtight container and the Blackberry-Maple Syrup in the [fridge].”

“In the morning, top with the crumble and then just pop the baking dish in the oven, and you will soon have people following their noses to the kitchen!” she adds.

You can find the full recipe on Martina’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

