Buck Country Music News

Get exotic with George Straits’ new Justin Boots

todayJanuary 17, 2024

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

George Strait and Justin Boots’ collaboration, The George Strait Collection, has rolled out four new exotic boots.

“I’ve got some new exotics coming out that I’m thinking are going to be your new favorites. They are mine anyway,” says George. “They’re named Haggard, after my hero of course, and Ocean Front. Try some out. You’re going to love the way they fit and feel, and they’re absolutely beautiful.”

Priced at just over $600 each, the Merle Haggard-inspired Haggard is available in tan and black caiman. The Ocean Front pirarucu boots, which are made from exotic pirarucu fish leather, are offered in tan and inky black.

“The caiman and pirarucu boots exemplify the quality and craftsmanship that our customers have come to expect from this iconic collaboration,” shares Taylor Morton, public relations manager at Justin Brands, Inc. “Each pair tells a story of dedication to excellence and a commitment to providing the best in both style and quality.”

You can grab your pair of Haggard and Ocean Front boots now at Justin Boots’ website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

