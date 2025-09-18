AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get in some Extra Innings with Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley & more this February

todaySeptember 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Luke Bryan (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

If you love baseball and you love country music, you may want to head to Tempe, Arizona, in February.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will headline the first night of the Extra Innings Festival on Feb. 27 at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. Brothers Osborne, Bret Michaels and more are set to take the stage, as well.

Then on Saturday, Kane Brown, HARDY, Shaboozey, Jessie Murph and more keep the fun going. 

There will also be Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster and an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, plus appearances by other MLB legends like Darryl Strawberry.

Tickets are on sale now at InningsFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%