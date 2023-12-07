AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get ready for a special song from Michael Ray

todayDecember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy

Michael Ray has announced that he’s dropping a new song, “We Should Get a Drink Sometime,” on Friday, December 8.

The track, which was penned by Thomas RhettRhett AkinsMike Busbee and Josh Kerr, is described as a “hard-hitting ballad,” per a press release.

“I typically end up cutting more songs than I need when I’m in the studio, and sadly that means there are a few that never get to see the light of day,” shares Michael. “But this song has always been special to me, and it felt like the right time to put it out there.”

You can presave “We Should Get a Drink Sometime” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Michael’s currently in the top 40 of the country charts with his Meghan Patrick-assisted single, “Spirits and Demons.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%