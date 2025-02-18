AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get ready for An Evening with Vince Gill

todayFebruary 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Vince Gill has announced his summer tour.

An Evening with Vince Gill is set to kick off May 8 in Rochester, New York, and will hit Baltimore, Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Louisville and more before wrapping with a four-show run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

“I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up. All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did,” Vince shares.

Joining him onstage is an acclaimed eight-piece band that includes The Voice finalist Wendy Moten on vocals, and Grammy-winning songwriter and musician Jim “Moose” Brown on keyboards.

For ticket information and Vince’s full tour schedule, visit vincegill.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%