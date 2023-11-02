AD
Get ready for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas

todayNovember 2, 2023

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at Dollywood.

The theme park’s annual Smoky Mountain Christmas event is set to return on Saturday, November 4. A 15-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, the festival will feature over six million dazzling lights, Christmas trees, special holiday shows, delectable Christmastime food such as turkey skillets and eggnog cupcakes, and more.

“Christmas is the time when the love of family, the joy of togetherness and the hope of a brighter tomorrow all seem to shine the brightest,” says Dolly Parton. “It’s also the time of year when those special family memories and traditions just seem to mean the most to us all.”

“I want our guests this Christmas season to celebrate that special light while they are here with us. I hope they’ll stop and enjoy the moments spent together in the beauty of this special place,” she adds. “Those are the moments that everyone will remember many years from now—when the kids are grown up with kids of their own, and the whole family is reminiscing about special times during Christmases past.”

For more information and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

