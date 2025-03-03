AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get ready for ‘Part V’ of Garth Brooks’ ‘Comeback’

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Pearl Records, Inc.

The fifth installment of Garth Brooks‘ career-spanning Anthology is set to arrive April 4. 

Titled The Anthology Part V: The Comeback, The First Five Years, the book follows Garth as he launches his arena tour following his 14-year retirement. The collection comes with six CDs with 66 songs, including seven live recordings and more than 150 behind-the-scenes photos. 

To promote the new release, Garth is doing a series of chats with folks who were around during that part of his life, starting Monday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive. They’ll continue on Mondays, culminating with a Friday, April 4, chat with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%