Get ready for ‘The Weekend’ with new Train single

Train, ‘The Weekend’ (Columbia Records)

Train has officially released their new single, “The Weekend,” though they’ve been performing it since last year.

The rock-leaning, upbeat track features a guitar solo by Train’s newest member, Butch Walker, and is seemingly a kiss-off to someone. Frontman Pat Monahan sings, “If you need someone to judge tonight/ Then put yourself under the spotlight/ I suggest you find yourself a friend/ and just don’t talk about the weekend.”

According to a press release, the band has “new music coming soon.”

Train’s Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour starts July 8 with special guests Matt Nathanson and Barenaked Ladies.

Meanwhile, Matt and Pat will be performing March 12 at New York’s Carnegie Hall as part of a charity tribute concert saluting the music of Billy Joel. Rob Thomas, Gavin DeGraw, Wyclef Jean, O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge and Billy’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel are also on the bill.

