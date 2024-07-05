AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get ready to dance to Reba’s “I Can’t” remix

todayJuly 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
NBC

Reba McEntire has given her latest release, “I Can’t,” the dance remix treatment.

The country icon teamed with Grammy-winning DJ Dave Audé to drop her “I Can’t – Dave Audé Remix.”

This isn’t the first time Reba and Dave have worked together. In 2021, Dave remixed “Fancy,” “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” and “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” for Reba’s Revived Remixed Revisited box set.

#ICant (@DaveAudeRemix) is here! Y’all better turn the volume up this holiday weekend!” Reba shares on Instagram.

Reba will return to the small screen this fall for season 26 of The Voice and a new sitcom, Happy’s Place, both airing on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%