Miranda Lambert is dropping the music video for “Run” on Thursday.

Miranda announced the release on social media on Wednesday, while also sharing a 28-second behind-the-scenes snippet of the video.

The clip features Miranda decked out in a long-sleeved Western fringe top as she sits on top of a horse.

“Run” is Miranda’s new single and the follow-up to “Wranglers.” You can find both tracks on Postcards From Texas, out now.