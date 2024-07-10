AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Get tix to see Ariana Grande host virtual conversation with her ‘Wicked’ director

todayJuly 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
L: Jon M. Chu; Monica Schipper/Getty Images; R: Ariana Grande; Disney/Chris Willard

Ariana Grande: singer, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, actress — and moderator?

On July 22, Ariana will host an online discussion with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, about his upcoming memoir, Viewfinder. The virtual event, which will be prerecorded, also includes Chu’s co-author, Jeremy McCarter.

The three will discuss the book, in which Chu details his experience as a first-generation Chinese America who was discovered by Steven Spielberg and went on to make films like Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, two Step Up sequels and, of course, the Wicked films.

Ariana and the two men will also talk about Wicked and how they stay creatively inspired.

You can purchase tickets to the one-hour event, which includes the cost of a copy of the book, now via EventBrite.com. If you can’t join the one-time-only 7 p.m. ET stream, it’ll be shared exclusively with ticket holders for two weeks afterward.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%