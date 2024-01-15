AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Get your Justin Bieber-adjacent NHL All-Star jersey now

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Justin Bieber wears new NHL All-Star jersey/Tyrell Hampton

After Justin Bieber‘s fashion brand, drew house, created reversible alternate jerseys for his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s taken its hockey apparel to the next level.

All the jerseys for the All-Star Game on February 3, hosted by the Maple Leafs, will be drew house-designed. There are four versions: blue, red, yellow and white, one for each All-Star team; each has a 22-inch-high NHL shield in bubble letters.

You can buy your own version of the jerseys now at adidas.comadidas.caNHLShop.comNHLShop.ca and other retailers.

Justin has already been confirmed to attend the NHL All-Star Game and will reportedly be one of the team captains. In the U.S., the All-Star Game will air February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%