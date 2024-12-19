‘Ghostbusters’ animated film coming from Sony Animation, Netflix: Report

Sony

Who you gonna call?

Sony Animation and Netflix are teaming up for a Ghostbusters animated film, Deadline reports. While plot details are under wraps and the project is currently in early development, Kris Pearn is attached to direct the movie.

This new movie will be part of the preexisting Ghostbusters universe, adding to the world last seen in the live-action movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released in March 2024.

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are also working on a separate, brand-new animated series, in partnership with Ghost Corps. The project, which is currently in development, will also be based on Ghostbusters.

Pearn has helmed films for both Sony Animation and Netflix before, including the Sony sequel Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and Netflix’s The Willoughbys.