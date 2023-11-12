AD
Sports News

Giana Hilliard Named 2023 SCAC Volleyball Freshman of the Year

todayNovember 12, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: Giana Hilliard of the Schreiner University Volleyball team has officially been named the 2023 SCAC Volleyball Freshman of the Year.

From SCAC announcement

Hilliard, a first-year outside hitter from San Antonio, Texas, leads all first-years in the SCAC in both kills (308 – third overall) and kills per set (2.85 – sixth overall) as well as points per set (3.0 – seventh overall). She is hitting .240 for the season, which currently ranks 15th among those who have at least 3.0 attacks per set played, and she is the only freshman among the six playoff teams to lead her team in kills and kills per set. Hilliard has played almost every set for the Mountaineers this season, posting double digit kills in 11 of her team’s 16 conference matches, including a season-high 17 against Colorado College on September 24.

Hilliard’s selection as Freshman-of-the-Year marks the first time a Schreiner student-athlete has won a major postseason volleyball award since the Mountaineers joined the conference prior to the 2013 season. She received eight votes in this year’s FOTY balloting.”

To view the full SCAC announcement (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

