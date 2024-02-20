AD
Listeners:

Entertainment News

Giancarlo Esposito is a “man of integrity” in new sneak peek to crime series ‘Parish’

todayFebruary 20, 2024

AMC

AMC has dropped a sneak peek of Parish, its forthcoming six-part crime series starring Emmy-nominated Breaking Bad and Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito.

The new thriller features Esposito as Gracian “Gray” Parish, the proud owner of a luxury car service in the Big Easy whose son is brutally murdered.

His business soon collapses, and Gray returns to his life as a wheelman for crime jobs that set him “on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate,” according to the network.

The clip offers a glimpse of one of Gray’s early meetings with a group of criminals led by Zackary Momoh as a New Orleans-based gangster known as The Horse.

Apparently in the crook’s eyes, a job has gone wrong. But Gray assures The Horse, as well as his overprotective older sister Shamiso (Bonnie Mbuli) and brother Zenzo (Ivan Mbakop), that he’s adequately covered his tracks.

“Nobody saw me. This won’t come back to you,” Parish says confidently.

And as for the mysterious duffel he was charged to deliver? “What’s in the bag is none of my concern,” Parish says, to which Zenzo comments, “A man of integrity. A rare quality.”

The show, which also stars Get Out‘s Bradley Whitford, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich and Dax Rey, premieres Sunday, March 31, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

