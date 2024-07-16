AD
Entertainment News

Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and more all-in on ‘Poker Face’ season 2

todayJuly 16, 2024

Photo credits: Dylan Coulter-Jan Welters-Brian Bowen Smith

ABC Audio has confirmed that Mandalorian Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and Gaby Hoffmann are all in for the second season of Peacock’s series Poker Face.

The Emmy-winning mystery-of-the-week series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, blessed with the ability to determine if someone is lying to her. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda “and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve,” the streamer says.

The series was nominated for four Emmys in its inaugural season in 2023, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nom for Lyonne, and the first-ever win for Peacock thanks to Tony-winning co-star Judith Light taking home an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series trophy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

