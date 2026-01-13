Gibson debuts Keith Richards-signed replicas of his famous ES-355 guitar

Keith Richards with his Gibson Custom 1960 ES-355™ Collector’s Edition. (Photo credit: Kevin Mazur)

The Rolling Stones‘ Keith Richards and Gibson have collaborated on a pair of limited-edition guitars, autographed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

According to a press release, the instruments are exact replicas of one of Richards’ “best-loved and most recognizable guitars,” the 1960 ES-355, which he used recording such albums as Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St, and has been playing on tour since 1997.

The guitar release includes a Collector’s Edition, signed by Richards on both the F-hole label and on the back of the headstock, limited to 50 instruments, and the Signed Label edition, signed on only the F-hole label, limited to 100 instruments.

“My six-string stuff has always been, you know, a great Gibson—that’s where I feel the most comfortable,” says Richards. “And also with the sound. Put it through just about any amp, and it will sound the way you want it, because this has so much more room for expression.”

The guitars range in price from almost $20,000 to almost $30,000. They are sold out online, but the Collector’s Edition is also available at Gibson Garage in Nashville and London. The Signed Label guitar can be found at Gibson Garage and authorized Gibson Custom dealers. More info can be found at Gibson.com.