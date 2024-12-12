Gibson unveils A Complete Unknown: The Collection, guitars inspired by the Bob Dylan biopic

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The cast of the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown, including star Timothée Chalamet, perform all the music seen in the film, which amounts to more than 50 onscreen music performances. When it comes to guitars, they are playing Gibsons.

Gibson’s acoustic guitar luthiers worked with the film’s production team to provide historically accurate guitars for the movie, including two custom Gibson J-50s built for the movie to match Dylan’s original guitar, a 1947 model.

“As many Gibson acoustic guitars played a timely role in American music history our supportive mission was to carefully select the Gibson acoustics that Bob Dylan chose to play during his powerful presence in the 1960s,” Robi Johns, senior product development manager at Gibson Acoustic Guitars, shares. “To achieve this with historical accuracy, we also recreated a few of Bob’s acoustic guitars for the timeframe depicted in the movie.”

Now Gibson has debuted a new line of acoustic guitars inspired by the film. A Complete Unknown: The Collection is made up of nine guitars, including a Gibson SJ-200, considered the world’s most famous acoustic guitar, and a Johnny Cash SJ-200 Vintage Cherry Sunburst.

And fans can check out some of the Gibson guitars created for the film — they’ll be on display at the Gibson Garage Nashville from Dec. 19 through January.

A Complete Unknown hits theaters Dec. 25.