Gifts Stop Workin’: Dasha reflects on Christmas presents past and present

One of this year’s breakout stars was Dasha, whose song “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” was a major hit on country radio. Now that her touring is finished for the year, the singer can focus on the holidays, and on her new house, which she began moving into in November. But she took a look back at Christmases past for ABC Audio.
Asked to name the best gift she ever received, the California native told ABC Audio, “My dad took me hot air ballooning one year [in Albuquerque] … I love adventures or things we can do together as gifts, so that was pretty cool.”
And what about the best gift she ever gave? Well, it was sort of one-sided on her part.
“I gave my mom a really nice purse one year, and I thought it was so kind,” she laughs. “She has not worn it once! So I think we have different styles, so that was kind of a bummer.”
Next up for Dasha, you can see her perform Dec. 31 during the West Coast Party segment of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The show will also feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, HARDY, Megan Moroney and ERNEST.
In March, she’ll hit the road with Kane Brown for his The High Road Tour.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.