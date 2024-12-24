Gifts Stop Workin’: Dasha reflects on Christmas presents past and present

Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images

One of this year’s breakout stars was Dasha, whose song “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” was a major hit on country radio. Now that her touring is finished for the year, the singer can focus on the holidays, and on her new house, which she began moving into in November. But she took a look back at Christmases past for ABC Audio.

Asked to name the best gift she ever received, the California native told ABC Audio, “My dad took me hot air ballooning one year [in Albuquerque] … I love adventures or things we can do together as gifts, so that was pretty cool.”

And what about the best gift she ever gave? Well, it was sort of one-sided on her part.

“I gave my mom a really nice purse one year, and I thought it was so kind,” she laughs. “She has not worn it once! So I think we have different styles, so that was kind of a bummer.”