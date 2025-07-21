Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! all the streams: ABBA classic hits 1 billion on Spotify

Courtesy Spotify

More than 45 years after its release, a classic ABBA tune has passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” released in 1979, has hit the milestone. It marks the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ second entry into the Billions Club after “Dancing Queen” got there in 2023. Madonna famously sampled “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” for her 2005 top 10 hit “Hung Up.”

An Instagram video celebrating the milestone shows the group recording the song in the studio, intercut with footage of someone walking into the ABBA Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, and hanging the Billion Streams award plaque on the wall.

According to a press release, 50% of new listeners to ABBA in 2025 were Gen Z, and Gen Z listeners also make up half of the group’s global audience. Over the past five years, streams of ABBA’s music have increased 150% on Spotify globally. That may be because since 2020, ABBA has launched a successful hologram show in London and put out a new album, both called Voyage.