AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Girl Meets World,’ gets ‘Stuck in the Middle’: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” partner revealed

todayAugust 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/John Argueta

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter posted a photo of herself posing with a dark-haired woman with her back to the camera, fans have been wondering who she was teasing as her co-star in the video for one of her new songs, “Taste.” Well, Sabrina revealed on Wednesday that it’s, well, Wednesday.

On Aug. 21, Sabrina posted a preview of the song’s video, and revealed that the dark-haired person is none other than Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. In the clip, a furious Sabrina surprises Jenna and some dude in the shower, and appears to be about to hack them both to death with a knife.

Sabrina and Jenna are, of course, both former Disney Channel stars: Sabrina starred in Girl Meet World, while Jenna starred in Stuck in the Middle.

The “Taste” video will arrive on Friday, along with Sabrina’s new album, Short N’ Sweet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%