Girls just wanna have more fun: Cyndi Lauper announces final leg of farewell tour

Patrick Beaudry

Cyndi Lauper just wants to have more fun: She’s announced the final leg of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will take place all across North America this summer.

The shows kick off July 15 in Buffalo, New York, and wrap up with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl Aug. 29 and 30. An artist presale starts March 11 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com and cyndilauper.com.

The Farewell Tour began in October in North America. Cyndi recently completed shows in the U.K. and Europe and will head to Australia and Japan in April. Cyndi has also been using the tour to raise money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund, via fan donations at her shows and online sweepstakes.

Cyndi is currently on the ballot for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; she’ll find out in April if she’s made it.