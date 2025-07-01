AD
Entertainment News

Glen Powell stars in ‘The Running Man’ official trailer

todayJuly 1, 2025

Ross Ferguson

Glen Powell is on the run in the official trailer for The Running Man.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the dystopian action-comedy film on Tuesday. The movie, which was directed by Edgar Wright, follows a man who enters a deadly TV competition show.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Running Man is set in a society in the near-future. The movie centers around a popular TV show whose contestants have to survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins. Each and every one of their moves are broadcast to the public while every day of survival brings a bigger cash reward.

“Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

Along with Powell and Brolin, the film stars Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones and William H. Macy.

A previous film adaptation of King’s novel starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was released in 1987.

The Running Man arrives in theaters on Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

