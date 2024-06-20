AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Gloria Estefan guests on Sam Smith’s podcast, ‘The Pink House’

todayJune 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Gloria Estefan is the most recent guest on Sam Smith‘s podcast, The Pink House.

On the episode, which premiered Thursday, Gloria shared how she is still learning how to be an ally to the queer people in her life, including her daughter, Emily.

Sam also asked Gloria about her decision to hire drag queens for her “Everlasting Love” music video.

“When you were pregnant with your second child, Emily, you weren’t able to perform in your music video of ‘Everlasting Love,'” Sam said. “So you decided to hire drag queens instead, right?”

“They do me better than I do me,” Gloria responded. “It’s a bottom line. And then I took them on tour with me. Three of them. And I used to love it, because when we did ‘Everlasting Love,’ I had this stage where it had three elevators, one in the middle, one on either end. So, I’d be singing ‘Everlasting Love’ [off stage], and one of them would come up and everybody would think, ‘Oh, there she is!'” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%