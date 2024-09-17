AD
Buck Country Music News

Go into the night with Keith Urban’s new “Messed Up as Me” video

todaySeptember 17, 2024

Capitol Nashville

Keith Urban explores what happens in the wee hours of the morning in his new music video.

“MESSED UP AS ME lives in the world between 2:45am and sunrise,” the Aussie superstar explains on his socials. “it’s a time where many things can and do happen. people go through all sorts of emotions – euphoric, ecstatic HIGHs and crushing lows. Patrick Tracy and I set out to capture some of those very moments in this video.”

You can check out the “Messed Up as Me” video on YouTube now, ahead of the arrival of Keith’s new album, HIGH, on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

