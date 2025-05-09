AD
‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ ﻿gets release date as production begins

todayMay 9, 2025

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The latest Godzilla x Kong movie now has a title and release date.

Legendary announced the upcoming sequel in its Monsterverse franchise will be called Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. The announcement was made in a video Warner Bros. shared to YouTube.

The upcoming film is currently in production and will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

In the video teaser, the studio has provided an actual phone number that fans can call “to report a titan sighting.” The number is (240) MONARCH, or, 1-240-666-2724. The video’s description says that if you text the number, you will agree to receive recurring automated messages from the Monsterverse.

The video also features an emergency alert blaring on a computer monitor, with the description of the warning set to severe.

Godzilla and Kong are said to share the screen with new human characters in this new film, who are to be played by Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill, while Dan Stevens will reprise his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Grant Sputore will reportedly direct the film from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

