Gold & Platinum for Christmas: Shaboozey, Taylor Swift + more top RIAA 2024 certifications

Shaboozey‘s getting some precious metal for Christmas this year.

Shaboozey also set the record for the fastest certification of a single. It went Gold, signifying 500,000 units sold, just 31 days after its release and then grew from there.

The Recording Industry Association of America, which certifies music Gold, Platinum and Diamond, has announced that the genre-bending star had the highest-certified song. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was certified for sales of 5 million units.

Some of the artists who earned their very first RIAA certifications this year included Tucker Wetmore for “Wine Into Whiskey”; Dasha for “Austin”; and The War And Treaty for their Zach Bryan collab “Hey Driver.”

“When I first wrote these songs, I didn’t know it would be changing my life this much. And I truly have the fans to thank,” Tucker shares in a release. “Thank you so much for changing my life every single day! It’s such an honor. Here’s to hopefully many more.”

“Having a song go Platinum this year is insane … so keep streaming ‘Austin!'” adds Dasha.

Taylor Swift received the highest certification level for 2024: Her album The Tortured Poets Department was certified six-times Platinum for sales of 6 million units.