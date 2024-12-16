AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Gold & Platinum for Christmas: Shaboozey, Taylor Swift + more top RIAA 2024 certifications

todayDecember 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Shaboozey‘s getting some precious metal for Christmas this year.

The Recording Industry Association of America, which certifies music Gold, Platinum and Diamond, has announced that the genre-bending star had the highest-certified song. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was certified for sales of 5 million units. 

Shaboozey also set the record for the fastest certification of a single. It went Gold, signifying 500,000 units sold, just 31 days after its release and then grew from there.

Some of the artists who earned their very first RIAA certifications this year included Tucker Wetmore for “Wine Into Whiskey”Dasha for “Austin”; and The War And Treaty for their Zach Bryan collab “Hey Driver.”

“When I first wrote these songs, I didn’t know it would be changing my life this much. And I truly have the fans to thank,” Tucker shares in a release. “Thank you so much for changing my life every single day! It’s such an honor. Here’s to hopefully many more.”

“Having a song go Platinum this year is insane … so keep streaming ‘Austin!'” adds Dasha.

Taylor Swift received the highest certification level for 2024: Her album The Tortured Poets Department was certified six-times Platinum for sales of 6 million units.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%