Gold Rush 2024 Is HERE!

The hunt for the gold is on! It’s the 2024 Edition of JAM Broadcasting’s Gold Rush powered by Gold Cup Pawn!

Somewhere in the TX Hill Country is hidden a certificate or object, when found, can be redeemed for one ounce of gold provided by Gold Cup Pawn of Kerrville! The certificate is hidden on public land, outdoors, and is hidden somewhere that is easily accessible.

You must agree to the Contest Rules before beginning the hunt! Follow the Clues to bring you closer to the hidden certificate, or object! The person that finds the certificate or object and returns it to JAM Broadcasting will be the winner.

You can show up at one of our live remote broadcasts at our sponsors location to visit with the leprechaun to get the clue a day early before we announce it on the air.

We will also give away two $1000 cash prizes. You can stop by any of our participating locations above to enter for one of two $1000 cash prizes throughout the contest.

All of the collected tickets will be drawn from when we award the gold and Two (2) $1000 CASH prizes will be awarded the evening we present the gold at Gravity Check. (YOU MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN)

Clues will be given until the gold certificate is found!

Good Luck and remember to read those Official Rules to begin your hunt!

We will post clues to our website, but they will be several days delayed. For the most up to date clues come to the remotes, or tune into any JAM Broadcasting station to hear the clues when we announce them on air. Check Delayed Clues Online HERE

