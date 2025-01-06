AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Golden Globes 2025: Complete winners list

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong

Best motion picture (non-English language)
Emilia Pérez

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Demi Moore, The Substance

Best director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best motion picture (animated)
Flow

Best original score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Best original song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez, music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard 

Cinematic and box office achievement
Wicked

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer

Best television series (musical or comedy)
Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best television series (drama)
Shōgun

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best motion picture (drama)
The Brutalist

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
Emilia Pérez

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%