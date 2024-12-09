Golden Globes 2025: Full list of nominations

Listeners:
The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are in.
Emilia Pérez earned the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods. The Brutalist followed closely behind with seven nods and Conclave with six nods.
On the TV side, The Bear cooked up five nominations, the most of any show, while Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun scored four noms apiece.
The best motion picture nods went to The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 for dramas, while Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked were nominated for comedies and musicals.
Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 a.m. ET via a press conference.
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best original score
Conclave
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Challengers
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Alison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best motion picture (non-English language)
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
Vermiglio
All We Imagine as Light
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best motion picture (animated)
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best screenplay
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Kiera Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best television series (drama)
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best television series (musical or comedy)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentleman
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best motion picture (drama)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers
Love You, Adam Sandler
Single Lady, Ali Wong
More Feelings, Ramy Youssef
Best original song
“Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress” from Challengers
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road” from Better Man
“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
Written by: ABC News