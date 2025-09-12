Golf Opens The Year Strong

AD

Schreiner Men – Team Results

Team Finish : 3rd place , behind LeTourneau (1st) and LeTourneau – B (2nd).

Total Team Score : 891 strokes , which is +27 over par .

Round-by-round breakdown : Round 1: 306 Round 2: 290 Round 3: 295



Schreiner Men – Individual Highlights

Mathew McKenzie : Best individual performance among Schreiner players—finished 4th overall , with a total of 215 strokes ( −1 under par ), shooting rounds of 76 → 72 → 67 .

Other notable individual finishes: Colin Perez : Tied for 7th , 223 strokes ( +7 ). (80 → 70 → 73) Ryan Avila : Tied for 15th , 226 strokes ( +10 ). (75 → 74 → 77) Evan Frick : Tied for 19th , 227 strokes ( +11 ). (75 → 74 → 78) Noah Hancock : Tied for 54th , 240 strokes ( +24 ). (82 → 74 → 84) Ryan Warneke : Tied for 63rd , 248 strokes ( +32 ). (81 → 86 → 81)



The Schreiner University women’s golf team turned in a steady performance this week, earning a fifth-place finish (+52) at the [Tournament Name].

Leading the Mountaineers were Madelyn Miller and Lorelai Martinez, who each carded rounds of 84, finishing at +24 and +26, respectively. Abby Yanta and Kiera McKie followed closely behind with matching 85s, while Caroline Garcia added an 86 to round out Schreiner’s scoring lineup. Micah Rabey also contributed with a 93.

With four players grouped tightly within two strokes of each other, the Mountaineers showcased depth and consistency across the lineup. Their effort secured a strong team standing among a competitive field.