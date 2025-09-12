AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Golf Opens The Year Strong

todaySeptember 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Schreiner Men – Team Results 

  • Team Finish: 3rd place, behind LeTourneau (1st) and LeTourneau – B (2nd). 

  • Total Team Score: 891 strokes, which is +27 over par

  • Round-by-round breakdown:

    • Round 1: 306

    • Round 2: 290

    • Round 3: 295 

Schreiner Men – Individual Highlights 

  • Mathew McKenzie: Best individual performance among Schreiner players—finished 4th overall, with a total of 215 strokes (−1 under par), shooting rounds of 76 → 72 → 67.

  • Other notable individual finishes:

    • Colin Perez: Tied for 7th, 223 strokes (+7). (80 → 70 → 73) 

    • Ryan Avila: Tied for 15th, 226 strokes (+10). (75 → 74 → 77) 

    • Evan Frick: Tied for 19th, 227 strokes (+11). (75 → 74 → 78)

    • Noah Hancock: Tied for 54th, 240 strokes (+24). (82 → 74 → 84) 

    • Ryan Warneke: Tied for 63rd, 248 strokes (+32). (81 → 86 → 81)

The Schreiner University women’s golf team turned in a steady performance this week, earning a fifth-place finish (+52) at the [Tournament Name].

Leading the Mountaineers were Madelyn Miller and Lorelai Martinez, who each carded rounds of 84, finishing at +24 and +26, respectively. Abby Yanta and Kiera McKie followed closely behind with matching 85s, while Caroline Garcia added an 86 to round out Schreiner’s scoring lineup. Micah Rabey also contributed with a 93.

With four players grouped tightly within two strokes of each other, the Mountaineers showcased depth and consistency across the lineup. Their effort secured a strong team standing among a competitive field.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Schreiner Men’s Soccer Earns First Win of the Season at Howard Payne

Schreiner Men's Soccer Earns First Win of the Season at Howard Payne BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Schreiner University men's soccer team picked up its first victory of the 2025 season with a 3-1 win over Howard Payne on Friday night at Citizens National Bank Field. The Mountaineers (1-5-0) controlled much […]

todaySeptember 12, 2025

AD
0%