Golf Opens The Year Strong

Schreiner Men – Team Results
Team Finish: 3rd place, behind LeTourneau (1st) and LeTourneau – B (2nd).
Total Team Score: 891 strokes, which is +27 over par.
Round-by-round breakdown:
Round 1: 306
Round 2: 290
Round 3: 295
Schreiner Men – Individual Highlights
Mathew McKenzie: Best individual performance among Schreiner players—finished 4th overall, with a total of 215 strokes (−1 under par), shooting rounds of 76 → 72 → 67.
Other notable individual finishes:
Colin Perez: Tied for 7th, 223 strokes (+7). (80 → 70 → 73)
Ryan Avila: Tied for 15th, 226 strokes (+10). (75 → 74 → 77)
Evan Frick: Tied for 19th, 227 strokes (+11). (75 → 74 → 78)
Noah Hancock: Tied for 54th, 240 strokes (+24). (82 → 74 → 84)
Ryan Warneke: Tied for 63rd, 248 strokes (+32). (81 → 86 → 81)
The Schreiner University women’s golf team turned in a steady performance this week, earning a fifth-place finish (+52) at the [Tournament Name].
Leading the Mountaineers were Madelyn Miller and Lorelai Martinez, who each carded rounds of 84, finishing at +24 and +26, respectively. Abby Yanta and Kiera McKie followed closely behind with matching 85s, while Caroline Garcia added an 86 to round out Schreiner’s scoring lineup. Micah Rabey also contributed with a 93.
With four players grouped tightly within two strokes of each other, the Mountaineers showcased depth and consistency across the lineup. Their effort secured a strong team standing among a competitive field.
