Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls announce summer tour with Neon Trees

todayDecember 8, 2025

Goo Goo Dolls Summer 2026 tour (Courtesy Goo Goo Dolls)

The summer seems pretty far away right now, but Goo Goo Dolls have already made plans.

They’ll hit the road July 24 on a summer tour that also features Neon Trees. In May, ahead of that tour, the band will do five shows at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time at GooGooDolls.com.

The band recently released two live performances: their set at the Stagecoach festival in California and their four-song performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. That featured “Slide,” “Iris” and current single “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes).”

The group’s most recent release is their 2025 EP, Summer Anthem.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

