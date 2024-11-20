AD
Music News

Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ certified Diamond, racks up 2 billion Spotify streams

todayNovember 20, 2024

(MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The world definitely has seen the signature song by Goo Goo Dolls — and listened to it, too.

Iris,” the Goo Goo Dolls hit that never mentions the title in the lyrics, has been RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of more than 10 million units. The song has also racked up more than 2 billion streams on Spotify alone; it hit the 1 billion mark in 2022.

“Iris” was first released in 1998 on the soundtrack of the film City of Angels and appeared on what became the band’s bestselling album, Dizzy Up the Girl, released later that year.

You’ll likely hear “Iris” if you go see Goo Goo Dolls on their just-announced 2025 Summer Anthem tour with Dashboard Confessional, which starts July 13 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is set to wrap up Sept. 12 in Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at the band’s website. A presale starts Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to the summer tour starting, Goo Goo Dolls will be touring Australia in February and March, and then perform at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California, on April 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

