AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls postpone shows as John Rzeznik hospitalized with pneumonia

todayDecember 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Claire Marie Vogel

Goo Goo Dolls were scheduled to perform in South Africa this week, but they’ve had to postpone those shows because singer John Rzeznik is in the hospital with pneumonia.

John posted a video of himself on Instagram speaking from his hospital bed, telling fans, “I’m truly sorry that I cannot be there, but I wound up going to the doctor and I have pneumonia, and they checked me into the hospital. I’m stuck here for a day or two. But we’re working on getting back down there as fast as we can.” 

The South Africa shows have now been rescheduled to March of 2025. The band’s next scheduled show is Dec. 14 in Naples, Florida. In early 2025, they have plans to tour Australia, and in July, they’re launching their Summer Anthem 2025 North American Tour with Dashboard Confessional

By then, the “Iris” hitmakers will likely have new material to play, as they’re currently working on a new album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%