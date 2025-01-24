Goo Goo Dolls prep 30th anniversary version of ‘A Boy Named Goo’

Warner Records

Goo Goo Dolls‘ biggest-selling album was 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl, but the one that first put them on the map is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

A Boy Named Goo, featuring the band’s first major hit “Name,” as well as the songs “Flat Top,” “Naked,” “Only One” and “Long Way Down,” is getting a 30th anniversary deluxe release on March 14. The vinyl version is a two-LP package that has the original album, plus an unreleased live concert performance from March of 1996.

The CD version is a 2-disc package with the album, the live concert, four B-sides and six songs the band recorded for the radio show Modern Rock Live in 1996. You can listen to that version of “Name” now on streaming platforms.

As previously reported, Goo Goo Dolls will launch the Summer Anthem Tour 2025 with Dashboard Confessional on July 13.

Here’s the track list for the 2-CD and digital deluxe 30th anniversary editions:

Original album:

“Long Way Down”

“Burnin’ Up”

“Naked”

“Flat Top”

“Impersonality”

“Name”

“Only One”

“Somethin’ Bad”

“Ain’t That Unusual”

“So Long”

“Eyes Wide Open”

“Disconnected”

“Slave Girl”

Deluxe Bonus Content:

“Hit Or Miss” (B-Side)

“Nothing Can Change You” (B-Side)

“I Wanna Destroy You” (Soft Boys Cover)

“Wait For The Black Out” (The Damned Cover)

“Naked” (Modern Rock Live New York)

“Name” (Modern Rock Live New York)

“Another Second Time Around” (Modern Rock Live New York)

“Girl Right Next To Me” (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles)

“Name” (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles)

“Don’t Change” (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles)

“Naked” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Impersonality” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Fallin’ Down” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Burnin’ Up” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Eyes Wide Open” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Long Way Down” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Only One” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Hey” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Slave Girl” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Name” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

“Flat Top” (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)