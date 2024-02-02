AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls release new single and video, “Beautiful Lie”

todayFebruary 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Goo Goo Dolls are out with a new single and video.

The track is called “Beautiful Lie,” and Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik says, “The song is a departure from our latest album Chaos In Bloom. It’s a simple song, very chill. It felt fresh to me and I hope you enjoy it.”

The band will likely perform the song during their upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand with Matchbox Twenty, which start February 13.

On Friday, Goo Goo Dolls will be part of an all-star tribute to Jon Bon Jovi, who is being honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year by the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. Other performers and presenters on the bill include Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, Jelly Roll, Bruce Springsteen, Train‘s Pat Monahan, Melissa Etheridge and Shania Twain.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%