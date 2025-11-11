AD
Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls set charity hometown show in Buffalo

todayNovember 11, 2025

John Rzeznik (L) and Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Goo Goo Dolls are shufflin’ off to Buffalo — Buffalo, New York, their hometown — later this month for a special show.

The band will do a benefit show at Buffalo’s Town Ballroom Nov. 20 to raise money for FeedMore WNY, which provides food and skills training to residents of Western New York. Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 at googoodolls.com/tour, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.

Goo Goo Dolls did two additional charity shows Sunday and Monday night: They performed at New York City’s Beacon Theatre to raise money for Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation, which helps young people affected by violence. It’s part of a partnership with the charity that dates back to 2021; the band has been selling autographed guitars at their shows to help the cause.

The “Iris” hitmakers will ring in 2026 with a New Year’s Eve show in Atlantic City, New Jersey. So far, they have two festival dates booked for next year: one in February, one in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

