Goo Goo Dolls to perform at 2025 Carousel Ball for Children’s Diabetes Foundation

Goo Goo Dolls are set to perform at the 2025 Carousel Ball, put on by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

“We’re excited to take the stage at the Carousel Ball and support an amazing cause,” John Rzeznik and Robby Takac say in a statement. “The progress the Children’s Diabetes Foundation has made in diabetes research and patient care has brought new hope to countless families and we’re honored to be a part of their special night. We hope you’ll rock out with us October 11 in Denver!”

Neil Diamond will receive the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, “in recognition of his remarkable legacy, heartfelt generosity, and unwavering dedication to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.”

Since 1977 the Carousel Ball has raised more than $117 million for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting research in diabetes, and providing clinical and educational programs for people with the disease.

Information on tickets to the Carousel Ball can be found at aesbid.org.