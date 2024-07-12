AD
Rev Rock Report

Good morning indeed: Lenny Kravitz shares greetings from the bathtub

todayJuly 12, 2024

Lenny Kravitz has posted yet another thirst trap for his fans.

The rocker just shared two new black-and-white photos on Instagram, both showing him relaxing in a bubble bath while reading a magazine. Both show off his chiseled chest and numerous tattoos. He is, of course, still wearing his sunglasses. 

Kravitz captioned the photos “Buongiorno,” which means “good morning” in Italian.

As you can imagine, Kravitz fans were eating up the photos. “Stop teasing me, Lenny Kravitz,” one wrote, while another added, “Good Jesus thank you Lord for Lenny.”

The caption is appropriate for Lenny, as he’s currently in Italy, where he’s playing a show in Lucca on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

