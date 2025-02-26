AD
‘Good Music to Lift Los Angeles’ compilation raises $275,000 for California wildlife relief

todayFebruary 26, 2025

Courtesy of Good Music; Artwork by Cleon Peterson

The 90-track compilation album Good Music to Lift Los Angeles raised $275,000 in just 24 hours to help those affected by the California wildfires.

The album featured previously unreleased recordings, including covers, remixes, live tracks and unreleased demos. One such song was a previously unreleased R.E.M. live recording of the New Adventures in Hi-Fi song “Electrolite,” from the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 6, 1999.

The album also featured a live cover of the R.E.M. track “The One I Love” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Other artists contributing to the compilation included Soul Asylum, Dawes, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Modest Mouse and Tenacious D.

Good Music to Lift Los Angeles was released Feb. 7 on Bandcamp and was available for 24 hours. All of the net proceeds from the record are being donated to California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank. In addition, Bandcamp is donating 100% of its share of album sales to MusiCares’ relief efforts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

