Buck Country Music News

‘Good News’: Shaboozey’s planning a free show in NYC

todaySeptember 4, 2025

Shaboozey (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Shaboozey‘s inviting you to get a wee bit “Tipsy” with him during a free show in New York City. 

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker will play NYC Terminal 5 Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET as part of Jack Daniel’s Highway No. 7 music series. 

“Any time I get to perform, it feels like a special occasion to me,” he says. “But this show feels extra special as it will allow me to do what I love doing most – share my music with fans on an intimate level.”

In addition to the free show, there will be cocktails, a photo booth, giveaways and custom apparel stations. You can register for free tickets online, which will be distributed starting Sept. 18. 

Shaboozey’s currently celebrating his second #1 as “Good News” tops Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

