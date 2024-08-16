AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Google-Netflix partnership lets ‘Emily in Paris’ fans shop for her looks while they binge

todayAugust 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Fashion is at the center of Emily in Paris, and a new partnership between Netflix and Google will let fans shop for looks worn by Lily Collins‘ character and her equally stylish amis as they binge.

A shoppable Pause Ad feature will let you scan an image on your screen using Google Lens, and with the visual search tool, you’ll be shown how to snatch up similar looks for yourself. 

Part of the collab will be Emily-specific commercials for viewers with ad-supported Netflix plans “that organically tie Emily in Paris with Google Shopping, highlighting Emily Cooper’s photo ingenuity that fans know and love.”

If that’s not enough immersion, Netflix also announced a video game called Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris.

“Just like Emily, you’ll make the move from the US to Paris after accepting a dream job,” the ad copy teases. “Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel will help you explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?”

Bonne chance.

The first half of Emily in Paris‘ fourth season is now streaming.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%