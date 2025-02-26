AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Gossip Girl’ actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

todayFebruary 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment, police sources told ABC News. She was 39.

Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. The sources said she recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.

Trachtenberg, known for her roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, was found by her mother just after 8 a.m. in her residence near Columbus Circle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%