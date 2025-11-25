AD
Buck Country Music News

Got $1,000? Here’s the perfect holiday gift for your favorite country fan

todayNovember 25, 2025

Zach Top performs on the 59th Annual CMA Awards, November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Are you tired of bidding online on celebrity memorabilia, only to be outbid by someone else? Here’s an opportunity to buy some outright.

The Concerts 4 A Cause charity is selling — not auctioning off — guitars autographed by country stars to raise funds for individuals and families facing hardship in Middle Tennessee. Each guitar costs $1,000. Among the artists whose instruments you can choose from are Thomas Rhett, Zach Top, Riley Green, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Gabby Barrett, Wynonna and Ronnie Dunn.

Visit Guitars4ACause.com to purchase, but move fast to score the guitar you want.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

