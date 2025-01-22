Gov’t Mule announces co-headlining shows with Tedeschi Trucks Band

courtesy of Gov’t Mule and Tedeschi Trucks Band

Gov’t Mule is teaming with Tedeschi Trucks Band for some special co-headlining dates later this year.

The two acts will play five shows together Sept. 3 through Sept. 10 in Toronto; Saratoga Springs, New York; Mansfield, Massachusetts; Chicago; and Clarkston, Michigan.

Ticket presales will take place between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Gov’t Mule, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, is currently in sunny Jamaica, where they are headlining their Island Exodus 15. The festival runs through Thursday.

They are also confirmed to play two other festivals this year, the Suwanee Amp Jam #1, happening March 6-8 in Live Oak, Florida, and FloydFest 25, happening July 23-27 in Floyd County, Virginia.

A complete list of Gov’t Mule dates can be found at mule.net.