Rev Rock Report

Gov’t Mule celebrating 30 years during annual New Year’s run

todaySeptember 16, 2024

courtesy of Gov’t Mule

Gov’t Mule has made their New Year’s Eve plans.

The band, fronted by Warren Haynes, has announced dates for their annual New Year’s run, which will consist of three shows they’ve dubbed Celebrating 30 Years of The Mule.

The trio of dates will kick off Dec. 28 in New Haven, Connecticut, and will be followed by two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, the usual home of their New Year’s celebrations.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years,” Haynes shares. “It’s also hard to believe we’ve been celebrating New Year’s together for over 20 years.”

He adds, “These are always such special shows for us. I’m looking forward to being with the band revisiting some of the stuff we haven’t played in a long, long time and, of course, being with our incredible fans.”

VIP tickets go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by a ticket presale starting Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 12 p.m. ET. More info can be found at mule.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

