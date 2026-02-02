Gov’t Mule expands spring tour with new dates

Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule performs at the Forum River Center on October 22, 2025, in Rome, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Gov’t Mule has announced some new spring tour dates.

The band, led by Warren Haynes, has announced 11 new shows, featuring Larkin Poe and Maggie Rose on select dates.

The new dates begin April 14 in Kansas City, Missouri, and wrap April 28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shows extend the band’s already announced tour, which begins March 27 in Denver.

An artist presale for tickets to the newly added shows begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by local presales starting Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

A complete list of dates can be found at Mule.net.

Ahead of the Gov’t Mule run, Haynes will headline a new solo tour that runs from Feb. 12 in Grass Valley, California, to Feb. 26 in Pelham, Tennessee. He’ll then go on tour with the Warren Haynes Band, starting Feb. 27 in Live Oak, Florida. A full schedule can be found at WarenHaynes.net.